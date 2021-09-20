Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two chinkaras killed in Pune’s Indapur, 3 booked
pune news

Two chinkaras killed in Pune’s Indapur, 3 booked

Forest officials said some villagers saw three persons in a vehicle kill a Chinakara deer with their airgun, while another eyewitness saw the second Chinkara being shot around 100 meters from the spot of the first kill
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Indapur Taluka Range forest officer Ajit Suryavanshi said an FIR has been lodged against three hunters who were captured in a video. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)

Two chinkara deers also known as Indian gazelle were found killed in Kadbanwadi forest area of Indapur tehsil in Maharashtra’s Pune district, officials said on Monday.

According to the forest authorities, villagers saw and filmed unidentified hunters shooting the protected species with an air gun while passing through the protected area in their vehicles on Saturday.

Officials said some villagers had seen three persons in a vehicle kill a Chinakara deer with their airgun, while another eyewitness saw the second Chinkara being shot around 100 meters from the spot of the first kill.

Indpur Taluka Chinkara Bachaon Abhiyan President Bhajandas Pawar said that his organisation through citizens movement had been trying its level best to protect the species from hunting and extinction.

Indapur Taluka Range forest officer Ajit Suryavanshi said an FIR has been lodged against three unknown people captured in a video shot by a villager.

“We are investigating the case and the details are being sought for further action,” said Suryavanshi.

The Indian gazelle (Gazella bennettii), is native to the Indian subcontinent and is a threatened species, hunted for meat. Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in the area and villagers have been told to keep a close eye on poachers and inform the police or the forest department in case of any suspicious activity. Indapur constituency is represented by state forest minister Dattatreya Bharne.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man arrested for posting defamatory content; Sainiks blacken his face

Two drown in Moshi during Ganpati idol immersion in Pune

After Nick Jonas’ ‘Solapuri chaddar shirt’ attracts attention, manufacturers eye profit

ACB sleuths arrest two for forcibly transferring 50k to Haveli tehsildar’s account
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP