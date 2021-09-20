Two chinkaras killed in Pune’s Indapur, 3 booked

Two chinkara deers also known as Indian gazelle were found killed in Kadbanwadi forest area of Indapur tehsil in Maharashtra’s Pune district, officials said on Monday.

According to the forest authorities, villagers saw and filmed unidentified hunters shooting the protected species with an air gun while passing through the protected area in their vehicles on Saturday.

Officials said some villagers had seen three persons in a vehicle kill a Chinakara deer with their airgun, while another eyewitness saw the second Chinkara being shot around 100 meters from the spot of the first kill.

Indpur Taluka Chinkara Bachaon Abhiyan President Bhajandas Pawar said that his organisation through citizens movement had been trying its level best to protect the species from hunting and extinction.

Indapur Taluka Range forest officer Ajit Suryavanshi said an FIR has been lodged against three unknown people captured in a video shot by a villager.

“We are investigating the case and the details are being sought for further action,” said Suryavanshi.

The Indian gazelle (Gazella bennettii), is native to the Indian subcontinent and is a threatened species, hunted for meat. Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in the area and villagers have been told to keep a close eye on poachers and inform the police or the forest department in case of any suspicious activity. Indapur constituency is represented by state forest minister Dattatreya Bharne.