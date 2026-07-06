Pune: Two construction workers were injured – one of them seriously – after a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site near Bhel Chowk in the Pradhikaran area of Pimpri-Chinchwad Sunday afternoon. The mishap comes amid continuous monsoon rains that have battered Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past few days, keeping emergency services on high alert. Two construction workers injured in wall collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad fire department, the Pradhikaran sub-fire station at 1.02 pm received a wireless alert from the main fire station about a reported slab collapse near Kotak Mahindra Bank at Bhel Chowk. A fire engine and rescue team were immediately pressed into service, leaving the station at 1.03 pm and reaching the site a minute later.

Upon reaching the spot, the firefighters found that the initial information was incorrect and that a retaining wall at the construction site had given away instead of a slab collapse. Of the eight to 10 labourers working at the site when the wall collapsed, two were trapped under the debris and sustained injuries while the others escaped unhurt.

Before the rescue team could arrive, local residents rushed to the spot, rescued the injured workers, and shifted them to Life Bridge Multispecialty Hospital on Walhekarwadi road in Chinchwad.

The injured were identified as Julu Biswas, 28, a native of West Bengal who suffered minor injuries; and Sunil Baitha, 43, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar who sustained serious injuries.

Fire officials, including station officer Bhushan Yewale, driver Mangesh Devgadkar, and fireman Chhatrasing Bedwal later visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured workers.

The exact cause of the retaining wall collapse is yet to be determined. Authorities are expected to investigate whether the recent heavy rainfall, weakened ground conditions, or structural deficiencies contributed to the incident.

The collapse comes at a time when incessant rainfall has triggered several emergencies across Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. According to the fire department, 38 incidents of treefall have been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past three days—12 on July 3, 15 on July 4, and 11 on July 5—highlighting the impact of the ongoing monsoon on public safety and infrastructure.

Vyankatesh Durvas, deputy commissioner, fire department, PCMC, said, “Our teams are responding promptly to all monsoon-related emergencies, including structural collapses, treefall and waterlogging incidents. We appeal to citizens to stay away from unstable structures and immediately inform the fire department or civic authorities about any potentially dangerous situation. Our personnel remain on round-the-clock duty to ensure timely rescue and assistance wherever required.”