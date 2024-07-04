Two cops dismissed for negligence in drug kingpin Lalit Patil’s escape from Pune’s Sassoon hospital

Two policemen have been dismissed from duty on charges of showing negligence in their duty which led to the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil from ward number 16 of Sassoon Hospital on October 2, 2023. Patil, an under-trial prisoner at Yerawada Central Prison, had escaped from Sassoon and was rearrested by Mumbai police on October 17, 2023. (HT FILE)

Arvind Chawriya, additional commissioner (administration), issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.

Police havaldar Adhesh Sitaram Shivankar and constable Pirappa Dattu Bansode were entrusted with the responsibility of taking Patil for an X-ray scan at the hospital but showed negligence in their duty.

Patil escaped between 7.30pm and 7.45 pm and Bansode did not inform the control room or his seniors.

“Patil managed to escape before the police force could have been activated. Your behaviour looks suspicious and shows irresponsibility and negligence. This is in violation of Maharashtra Civil Services (discipline) rule 1979- section 3,” the order stated.

As many as 15 government officials comprising police and Sassoon hospital employees have been charged for different offences related to negligence in their duty in the case till date.

Patil, an under-trial prisoner at Yerawada Central Prison, had escaped from Sassoon and was rearrested by Mumbai police on October 17, 2023.