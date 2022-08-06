Two dead after tree falls on motorcycle in Bhosari

Two people died after a tree fell on their motorcycle, said officials.

The deceased, Saadhan Nathu Patil (36) and Nilesh Rajesh Shingle (37) were on their way to Nashik Phata from Bhosari when the incident took place in front of Bhosari police station on Saturday at around 6:30 pm

Fire brigade department was rushed to the spot to clear road.

After the incident traffic on the both way was blocked. However, police and fire brigade department were deployed force to clear traffic at Bhosari. Due to heavy rainfall in and adjoining parts of the city, many areas witnessed tree falling incidences, said fire brigade officials.