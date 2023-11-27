Two delivery boys arrested for stealing 38 mobile phones

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested two delivery boys who were involved in stealing expensive mobile phones from an e-commerce hub located in Kalewadi during the Diwali sale.

(HT PHOTO)

After police arrested two individuals on Saturday, 32 top-end cellphones of various brands worth ₹ 5.91 lakh were recovered.

Wakad Police identified the accused as Ashish Bhausaheb Bhosale (22), a resident of Ramabai Nagar Pimpri, and Piyush Govind Mohite (23), a resident of Newale Wasti in Chikhali.

As per the complaint filed by the manager working at Instacart Services Pvt Ltd Kalewadi, at least 38 expensive mobile phones worth around ₹ 9.47 lakh were stolen from their hub. Considering the gravity of the situation, Wakad police formed a special team to investigate the case.

During technical analysis, the police identified two delivery boys involved in this robbery. On Saturday police arrested Bhosale and seized eight mobile phones from his possession. During Bhosale’s interrogation, police came to know about Mohite and consequently arrested him as well. Police recovered 24 mobile phones from Bhosale.

Ganesh Jawadwad, senior police inspector (SPI) at Wakad Police Station said, “The accused knew that there was a rush of various products at the hub during the Diwali sale. Taking benefit of this, the duo ran off with the mobiles and duped the company.’’

Santosh Patil, assistant police inspector (API) at Wakad Police Station said, “It was difficult to collect all stolen mobile phones as the accused distributed phones among his friends and family members. To date we have recovered 24 mobile phones, and a search of others is going on.’’

According to police, the theft could not be detected initially as the thieves were stealing two or three mobile phones from the hub. But when the company carried out an audit, it was revealed that around 38 expensive handsets were stolen.

A case was been registered at Wakad police station on November 18 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 381, and 34, and further investigation is going on.