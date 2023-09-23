News / Cities / Pune News / Two die as bike hits truck on old Pune-Mumbai highway

Two die as bike hits truck on old Pune-Mumbai highway

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 23, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Chatraram Ramji Chaudhari, 45, of Ravet and Achalram Durgaji Chaudhari, 50, of Chinchwad

Two on bike die in an accident near Premier Plaza Big Bazar on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Pimpri on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Chatraram Ramji Chaudhari, 45, of Ravet and Achalram Durgaji Chaudhari, 50, of Chinchwad. The relatives were heading towards Pimpri in the bike when the two-wheeler slipped and they came under the rear wheels of a multi-axle truck running in front of them at around 10:22 pm.

The relatives were heading towards Pimpri in the bike when the two-wheeler slipped and they came under the rear wheels of a multi-axle truck running in front of them at around 10:22 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The relatives were heading towards Pimpri in the bike when the two-wheeler slipped and they came under the rear wheels of a multi-axle truck running in front of them at around 10:22 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Pimpri police, both the vehicles were going towards Mumbai from Pune.

A legal notice has been issued to the truck driver Rameshwar Tulshiram Jadhav, 23, from Nashik.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under Sections 304 a (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out