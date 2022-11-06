Two die while cleaning sewage chamber at MNC in Pune

Two workers while cleaning sewage chamber at a private manufacturing plant of multinational company (MNC) at Ranjangaon industrial estate in Pune died of suspected suffocation, officials said on Saturday.

According to Ranjangaon police station officials, the workers employed by a prominent housekeeping firm were cleaning the tank using mechanised tools on Friday. However one of them slipped into the 15-foot deep tank and died. When the other worker tried to rescue him, he too died inside the tank due to suffocation.

The deceased have been identified as Machindra Dagadu Kale (42) and Subhash Sukhdeo Ughade (35).

“The workers were working on suction pipe after opening the cover of chamber when one of them fell inside the tank. The other person also fell inside the chamber while rescuing the first one,” said Bhagwant Mandage, inspector, Ranjangaon police station. Police have denied that workers were involved in manual scavenging, prohibited under Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The police have booked the contractor and filed a first information report (FIR) under Section 304, which is about causing dealth due to negligence, of IPC.

Earlier on October 21, three workers died of suspected suffocation while cleaning the chamber of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a private housing society at Wagholi, the suburb recently merged into municipal limits of Pune city.

