Home / Cities / Pune News / Two dupe man of 2 lakh in fraudulent currency exchange
pune news

Two dupe man of 2 lakh in fraudulent currency exchange

The two men arrived with washing soap wrapped in a fabric that looked like currency notes wrapped in handkerchief, according to the complaint in the case. The two men made a hasty exchange and pushed the man on the ground before fleeing the spot, the man told the police.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:28 AM IST
A 28-year-old businessman from Pune was duped by two men who offered to exchange Indian currency for UAE dirhams at a rate lower than the official exchange rate. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE: A 28-year-old businessman from Pune was duped by two men who offered to exchange Indian currency for UAE dirhams at a rate lower than the official exchange rate.

The police believe that the duo have duped multiple people in the city in the same manner and have urged other victims to come forward and register a case.

The theft happened in Sai nagar area along Upper Kondhwa road in Pune on September 16 between 7:30pm and 8pm, according to police. The complainant and his friend lost a total of 2,01,000 in the process.

“The complainant is a hotel management graduate who had left his job during the lockdown. He needed UAE currency to carry with himself. His friend’s driver was approached by these two who first gave him a 50 dirham note which the driver gave to the complainant friend, who is a hotelier. When the friend exchanged it, it yielded 700. The next time, the friend himself went and got eight notes which again got him over 4,000 on exchange. So this time the complainant went with a higher amount along with a few thousand from his friend as well. When he reached for the exchange, he was duped,” said assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar who is investigating the case.

The victim arrived at the spot in lane number 3 of the area with multiple Indian currency notes of 500 and 2000 in a plastic bag.

The two men arrived with washing soap wrapped in a fabric that looked like currency notes wrapped in handkerchief, according to the complaint in the case.

The two men made a hasty exchange and pushed the man on the ground before fleeing the spot, the man told the police.

A case in the matter was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 392 (theft), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Bibwewadi police station.

