Two fire incidents reported; firefighter injured while extinguishing blaze 

Two separate fire incidents were reported in the city during the early hours of Wednesday, leading to panic and property damage. In the first case, a major fire occurred at a warehouse storing mandap (pandal) materials in Warje, Dangtat Patil Nagar, while another blaze erupted near Katraj, involving plywood materials. The injured fireman has been identified as Akshay Gaikwad from Warje-Malwadi fire station. He has been admitted to Hardikar Hospital for treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Wednesday at around 3:53 am, the fire brigade department received a distress call informing a major fire erupted at Warje. Responding to the call, fire tenders and water tenders from Warje-Malwadi fire stations rushed to the spot. Fire brigade teams managed to bring the fire under control after hours of intense efforts. One firefighter was injured while working to extinguish the flames during the firefighting operations.

The injured fireman has been identified as Akshay Gaikwad from Warje-Malwadi fire station. He has been admitted to Hardikar Hospital for treatment. The injury includes a minor fracture on the right shoulder and other minor injuries. He is reported to be stable.

In another incident, a fire erupted at a warehouse where plywood materials were stored in Mangadewadi in the Katraj area. At around 4:36 am, the fire brigade received a fire call. Acting on it, water tenders and fire brigade vehicles from nearby fire stations were dispatched to the site. After a while, firemen gained control over the blaze, but plywood materials and other things were damaged in the incident.

Fire brigade officials said that the exact reasons behind the two fire incidents are yet to be ascertained. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fires, while local officials are assessing property losses.