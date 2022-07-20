Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two fire, one tree fall incidents reported in Pune
pune news

Two fire, one tree fall incidents reported in Pune

Pune: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city on Tuesday
A cylinder exploded at a tea outlet “Premacha Chaha” in Manikbaug area of Sinhgad road on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city on Tuesday. A small room in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre caught fire in Yerawada locality and a cylinder exploded at a tea outlet “Premacha Chaha” in Manikbaug area of Sinhgad road early morning.

According to the fire department officials, no casualty was reported in both incidents. Staff at the tea stall located in Goel Ganga alerted the fire control room after the cylinder exploded.

A huge tree fell on the main road in Manikbaug locality at 9 am on Tuesday. Traffic was diverted for an hour as the fire brigade removed the fallen tree from the road.

Sunil Gilbile, chief of the fire department, PMC, said, “It was a busy day for the fire brigade as two incidents of fire and one tree fall incident were reported in the city. In both the fire incidents, the blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP