Two fire, one tree fall incidents reported in Pune

Pune: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city on Tuesday. A small room in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre caught fire in Yerawada locality and a cylinder exploded at a tea outlet “Premacha Chaha” in Manikbaug area of Sinhgad road early morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the fire department officials, no casualty was reported in both incidents. Staff at the tea stall located in Goel Ganga alerted the fire control room after the cylinder exploded.

A huge tree fell on the main road in Manikbaug locality at 9 am on Tuesday. Traffic was diverted for an hour as the fire brigade removed the fallen tree from the road.

Sunil Gilbile, chief of the fire department, PMC, said, “It was a busy day for the fire brigade as two incidents of fire and one tree fall incident were reported in the city. In both the fire incidents, the blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes,” he said.