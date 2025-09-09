Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Two held for mobile theft during Ganeshotsav

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 04:10 am IST

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM, when the complainant and two of his friends had their mobile phones stolen during the Ganesh immersion procession at Budhwar Chowk

Pune City Police have arrested two individuals involved in mobile phone thefts that occurred in the Peth areas during the Ganesh Festival immersion processions, officials said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Alim Sheikh (26) and Attar Ahmed (25), both residents of Malegaon in Nashik district. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM, when the complainant and two of his friends had their mobile phones stolen during the Ganesh immersion procession at Budhwar Chowk. A formal complaint was lodged at the Faraskhana Police Station.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Faraskhana Police Station. (HT)
During the investigation, police constables Tanaji Nagare and Gajanan Sonune received a tip-off about suspicious individuals near Pasodya Vithoba Mandir. Acting on the information, the duo apprehended the suspects on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale stated, “A total of 13 stolen high-end mobile phones, valued at 1,78,999, have been recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway.”

