Two held for mobile theft during Ganeshotsav

Pune City Police have arrested two individuals involved in mobile phone thefts that occurred in the Peth areas during the Ganesh Festival immersion processions, officials said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Alim Sheikh (26) and Attar Ahmed (25), both residents of Malegaon in Nashik district. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM, when the complainant and two of his friends had their mobile phones stolen during the Ganesh immersion procession at Budhwar Chowk. A formal complaint was lodged at the Faraskhana Police Station.

