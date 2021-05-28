Two held for physical assault of neighbours in Pune

Pune: The Wanowrie police have arrested two persons and booked three others for attacking their neighbours with bricks and injuring them in Tarawade vasti on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused family picked up a fight with Khandu Bhandare, who is a habitual drunkard. When Khandu’s father, Laxman Bhandare, intervened, they verbally abused the duo. Later, they attacked Khandu and his youngest son Sachin with sharp weapons.

While the victims who had sustained head injuries reached Mohammadwadi police chowki to lodge an FIR, the accused attacked their house by throwing bricks. The arrested accused have been identified as Nilesh Edke (25) and Milind Edke (38), while three of their family members are at large.

The police have booked them under IPC 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) ,149 (unlawful assembly with common intention),324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional provocation), 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), Arms Act well as sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act. Sub-inspector and investigative officer Sandeep Varpade said that the absconding accused will be nabbed soon.