Two held for stealing iron bars from Metro construction site

PUNE: Two persons were detained for stealing iron bars from the Metro construction site in Balewadi, officials said on Tuesday.

Chatuhshrungi police have identified the accused as Dipak Idave (28) resident of Morwadi in Pimpri city and his female accomplice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dinesh Pradhan (22), a resident of Pashan has filed a complaint in this regard.

In the wee hours of Monday near Shakti Sports, the accused along with two others was found stealing metro construction materials including eight lager pipes, six small iron pipes and two U-head elements worth ₹25,000.

According to the complainant, the accused along with two others were caught loading stolen metro construction equipment in an auto-rickshaw.

Police officials told that as per a complaint filed by Pradhan, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379 and 34 and two accused in this case have been arrested so far.

Earlier in January, thieves also stole material used for Pune Metro work worth ₹1.42 lakh from the Bund Garden area. A case regarding the same was registered at Bund Garden police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}