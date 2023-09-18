News / Cities / Pune News / Two held in autorickshaw theft case

Two held in autorickshaw theft case

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2023 11:40 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Aalim Altaf Palkar (26) and Akthar Hasan Sheikh (24) from Kondhwa, said police officials

Pune: The city police on Saturday arrested two in autorickshaw theft case reported on September 13.

According to the Samarth police station officials, a case of autorickshaw theft was registered at the station on September 13. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the Samarth police station officials, a case of autorickshaw theft was registered at the station on September 13. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Aalim Altaf Palkar (26) and Akthar Hasan Sheikh (24) from Kondhwa, said police officials.

According to the Samarth police station officials, a case of autorickshaw theft was registered at the station on September 13. During investigation, the police found the stolen vehicle parked on Barne Road in Mangalwar Peth with the accused sitting inside it. The duo was detained after they failed to produce document related to the ownership of the three-wheeler.

Suresh Shinde, senior inspector, Samarth police station, said, “The accused confessed to stealing two autorickshaws and one motorcycle from the area under our jurisdiction.” The police recovered the stolen vehicles from the accused who are criminals on record with theft, housebreaking cases filed against them.

Samarth police station has filed a case against the accused under Sections 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out