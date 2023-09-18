Two held in autorickshaw theft case

Pune: The city police on Saturday arrested two in autorickshaw theft case reported on September 13. According to the Samarth police station officials, a case of autorickshaw theft was registered at the station on September 13. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Aalim Altaf Palkar (26) and Akthar Hasan Sheikh (24) from Kondhwa, said police officials.

According to the Samarth police station officials, a case of autorickshaw theft was registered at the station on September 13. During investigation, the police found the stolen vehicle parked on Barne Road in Mangalwar Peth with the accused sitting inside it. The duo was detained after they failed to produce document related to the ownership of the three-wheeler.

Suresh Shinde, senior inspector, Samarth police station, said, “The accused confessed to stealing two autorickshaws and one motorcycle from the area under our jurisdiction.” The police recovered the stolen vehicles from the accused who are criminals on record with theft, housebreaking cases filed against them.

Samarth police station has filed a case against the accused under Sections 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.