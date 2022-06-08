Two held in Pune for stealing mobile phones, bikes

The Bund Garden Police arrested two persons on charges of stealing four mobile phones and nine two-wheelers.

The accused identified as Dinesh Harkabahadur Vikas ( 25), a resident of Tangdevasti in Pirangut and Rishikesh alias Khandya Raju Vithubone ( 24), a resident of Bhosari, were arrested after a police patrol team received information that two persons were engaged in suspicious conversation near ST bus stand.

Vikas was arrested on Saturday and Vithubone on Monday.

When the police team accosted them, one of them tried to escape but was overpowered and nabbed by the policemen.

During questioning, Vika said that the two-wheeler in his possession was found to be a stolen vehicle. He further told the interrogators that he had stolen four mobiles from Dehu road and Chakan areas wherein he had violently attacked a person with a chopper on his head. He informed the police that he was assisted by Khandya in the theft.

Khandya was arrested on June 6 and he confessed to their involvement in nine vehicles and four mobile thefts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone II) Sagar Patil said that two accused had been arrested and the police are on the lookout for the third accused who is absconding in the case.

