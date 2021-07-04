Two held, one on the run after caught stealing LPG

Two men were arrested while one slipped away from the police while stealing from an LPG tanker near Indori toll plaza in Yewalewadi are of Chakan.

The arrested men were identified as Gurudeep Mahalsingh Sandhu (31), a resident of Jalna in Amritsar in Punjab; Ramesh Thakkaram Manju (21), a resident of Yewalewadi area of Khed while the police are on a lookout for one person.

The third person slipped under the cover of night, according to the police. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a policeman at Chakan police station.

The police have recovered stolen cooking gas and equipment used for stealing, collectively worth ₹34,61,000, was recovered by the police. The men allegedly aimed to illegally sell the gas for personal gains, according to the police.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 7with4 of Essential Commodities Act; along with Section 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 was registered at Chakan police station.

Police sub inspector S Gosavi of Chakan police station is investigating the case.