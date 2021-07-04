Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two held, one on the run after caught stealing LPG
pune news

Two held, one on the run after caught stealing LPG

Two men were arrested while one slipped away from the police while stealing from an LPG tanker near Indori toll plaza in Yewalewadi are of Chakan
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 08:52 PM IST
HT Image

Two men were arrested while one slipped away from the police while stealing from an LPG tanker near Indori toll plaza in Yewalewadi are of Chakan.

The arrested men were identified as Gurudeep Mahalsingh Sandhu (31), a resident of Jalna in Amritsar in Punjab; Ramesh Thakkaram Manju (21), a resident of Yewalewadi area of Khed while the police are on a lookout for one person.

The third person slipped under the cover of night, according to the police. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a policeman at Chakan police station.

The police have recovered stolen cooking gas and equipment used for stealing, collectively worth 34,61,000, was recovered by the police. The men allegedly aimed to illegally sell the gas for personal gains, according to the police.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 7with4 of Essential Commodities Act; along with Section 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 was registered at Chakan police station.

Police sub inspector S Gosavi of Chakan police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP