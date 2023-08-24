Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune Police book two men in rape case

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 24, 2023 10:09 PM IST

The accused work at a hotel and allegedly raped their female colleague on various occasion at a canteen located in Vaiduwadi since August 20

The Hadapsar police have booked two youths, staff at a hotel, for raping a 21-year-old female colleague on various occasion at a canteen located in Vaiduwadi since August 20.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Shahzad Imam Ansari (30) of Jharkhand and Mohammad Saleem Idrees Shaikh (43), have been booked under Sections 376, 376 (A), 354 (A) and 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Assistant police inspector A Jagtap is the investigating the case.

