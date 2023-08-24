Pune Police book two men in rape case
The accused work at a hotel and allegedly raped their female colleague on various occasion at a canteen located in Vaiduwadi since August 20
The Hadapsar police have booked two youths, staff at a hotel, for raping a 21-year-old female colleague on various occasion at a canteen located in Vaiduwadi since August 20.
The accused, identified as Shahzad Imam Ansari (30) of Jharkhand and Mohammad Saleem Idrees Shaikh (43), have been booked under Sections 376, 376 (A), 354 (A) and 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Assistant police inspector A Jagtap is the investigating the case.
