Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two house helps booked for stealing from locked house
pune news

Two house helps booked for stealing from locked house

Two women working at a house in a society in Pune as house helps were booked by Pune police on Wednesday for stealing valuables in the house while their employer was away
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:20 PM IST
HT Image

Two women working at a house in a society in Pune as house helps were booked by Pune police on Wednesday for stealing valuables in the house while their employer was away.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Chandrasen Deshmukh (52), a resident of Aditya Garden City in Warje Malwadi area of Pune, according to the police.

The complainant told the police that gold jewellery worth 7, 20,000 had been stolen. The women are suspected to have used the duplicate key given to them by Deshmukh to ensure access to the house for cleaning.

“They do not live here. They stay away. However, they had recently come here and realised what had happened. We are questioning the two women based on teh suspicion,” said senior police inspector Shankar Khatke of Warje Malwadi police station.

A case under Section 381 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Warje police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP