Two in custody for illegally selling Mephentermine sulphate injections in Baramati

PUNE Two men were remanded by a local court to custody of Pune rural police for illegally selling prescription-only blood pressure drugs to bodybuilders and 39 vials were seized from them in Baramati on Tuesday.

The arrested men have been identified as Pradeep Suresh Satav (27), a resident of Kasba in Baramati and Nikhil Abasaheb Kakade (21), a resident of Rui village in Baramati. While Satav was remanded to judicial custody, Kakade was remanded to police custody till Friday.

The drug was identified as Mephentermine sulphate injections IP. The cost of the drug, upon prescription, is ₹268 in the market. However, a source told the police that the two were selling it for different costs based on the demand.

“The drug is used in an injection for blood pressure treatment. It helps bodybuilders work out for a longer time to gain more muscle. We first found 20 in a car from the first one and 19 more the second one,” said police sub-inspector Ganesh Patil of Baramati city police station who is investigating the case.

The police claim that Satav recommended the drug by falsely claiming that he used it too.

“They sold it for anywhere between 400 to 1,000. We are investigating who they sold these vials to. The source of the drug to these men is also under investigation,” said Patil.

A case was registered under Sections 175, 276, 328, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code at Baramati police station.