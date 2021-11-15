Two in custody for stalking young girls in Pune

Pune: The Market Yard police have arrested Aniket Lahu Bhagat (23) and Mayuresh Nitin Nanaware (23) on the charge of stalking three girls, aged between 11 years and 13 years, of a residential housing society for the last three days. The arrest was made on Sunday.

Bhagat is unemployed and stays at Market Yard while Nanaware, of Erandwane, is a waiter, according to the police.

The girls, who had noticed the two men consistently following them and trying to approach them for the last three days, alerted their parents. The parents of the girls held a meeting with the residential society members and approached the police. The police arrested the duo after the father (35) of one of the victims lodged a complaint.

Police assistant inspector Ranadas Mundhe of Market Yard and investigating officer of the case said, “Bhagat and his classmate Nanaware used to frequent the residential society premises in the evening, and apparently followed the girls. The girls after noticing their advances alerted their parents.”

Besides stalking, the police have invoked charges of common intention and Pocso Act provisions against the accused who have been remanded in police custody.