Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two IndiGo engineers struck by lightning at Nagpur airport, hospitalised

Two IndiGo engineers struck by lightning at Nagpur airport, hospitalised

pune news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:33 PM IST
The engineers were conducting a routine check for an incoming IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad when they were hit by lightning. They were rushed to the hospital and are now stable.
The IndiGo flight was grounded at Nagpur airport and could not proceed to its next destination.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Two engineers of IndiGo airlines were injured after being struck by lightning at Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Saturday. The incident happened amid heavy rain and thunder in the Maharashtra district when they were on their walkie-talkie, carrying out routine recce for an incoming IndiGo Ahmedabad-Nagpur flight.

One of the engineers fell unconscious on impact of the lightning, while the second continues to have weakness in his right hand as a result of the accident, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport, told PTI.

“They were talking on their walkie-talkie sets to the captain of an Indigo flight that had arrived at the bay at around 5pm when the incident took place,” Etesham informed.

Reports said the aircraft was grounded and could not take off for its next destination.

The engineers were rushed to the Kingsway Hospital and are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit at present. Their conditions are stable now.

Earlier this week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Maharashtra is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during August and September. Meanwhile, the weather department predicted that heavy downpour is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Konkan, Goa and South Interior Karnataka.

RELATED STORIES

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nagpur indigo airlines
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP