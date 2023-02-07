Two killed in hit-and-run incident in Pune

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident on Manjari Road in Fursungi on Sunday. The truck driver’s whereabouts are being sought by police.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Shivaji Harpale (37), a resident of Indira Vasahat and Laxman Annasaheb Patil (35), a resident of Chandwadi in Fursungi area.

According to Hadapsar police, Hapale and Patil were standing along the roadside near an old canal on Manjari road. At around 7:45 pm, an overspending truck, one of its headlights was off, knocked down Harpale and Patil and fled away from the spot towards Mumbai highway.

After the accident, locals rushed to the spot and shifted both victims to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. Locals informed that a team of Hadapsar police inspected the accident spot.

Pratapsingh Shelke, police sub-inspector at Hadapsar police station, said, “We have registered a case against the truck driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act.’’

Shelke said, “According to locals, one of the headlights of the truck was not working. We are analysing CCTV camera footage in the locality soon we will nab the accused.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station against an unknown truck driver under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and, 304 (a) (Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the IPC and sections 119/177,184,187,190,134 (a),(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.