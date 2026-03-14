Two labourers killed, one injured as under-construction wall collapses in Pune

Two labourers were killed and another injured after an under-construction brick compound wall collapsed on them at Jyotiba Nagar in Pune’s Talwade area on Friday evening, police said. Police said that the incident occurred around 4:30 pm when the labourers were constructing the compound wall. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the open plot belongs to Sadashiv Agale, owner of an Induction Thermal company. Agale had given the construction contract to Deepak Devaji Jadhav, a resident of Chakan.

For the work, Jadhav had hired labourers, including deceased Sachin Shankar Rathod (30) and his wife Komal Sachin Rathod (25), residents of Medankar Wadi in Chakan, originally from Loha in Nanded.

The injured labourer, Manohar Bhiku Chavan (38), a resident of Gadge Ali in Chakan, was taken to Imperial Hospital in Chikhli near Dehugaon, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said that the incident occurred around 4:30 pm when the labourers were constructing the compound wall. The structure suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers beneath the debris.

Police said the bodies of the deceased were shifted to YCM Hospital in Pimpri for postmortem. Further legal action and investigation into the incident are underway, a police officer said.

On Saturday morning, relatives of the deceased gathered at YCM Hospital and refused to take custody of the bodies. They have demanded compensation from the labour contractor.