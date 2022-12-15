Two measles cases reported in Pune’s Bhavani Peth area

At least two children have tested positive for measles in Bhavani Nagar confirmed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials. Officials have started extensive vaccination against measles in the area.

The health department confirmed that the children who tested positive have recovered and are now discharged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the patients from Lohiya Nagar in Bhavani Peth is a four-year-old child and the other is 10-year-old.

The four-year-old child had not taken the vaccination. And relatives of the second patient could not say for sure whether the 10-year-old patient was vaccinated against measles or not.

“Both these patients are from the same area and so we have declared that there is an outbreak in the area,” said health department officials.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that as a part of precautionary measure, the health department has started vaccination of all children between the age group of 1 year and 5 years.

“There are 1,751 children who are between the age group of 1 and 5 years of age. And only 529 children have taken the vaccination against measles. The vaccination of the remaining children will be done in the next few days,” said Dr Bharti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief with the health department of the PMC, said that there are no hospitalisations as of now.

“We have declared the areas an outbreak because there are two cases from the same regions. As per World Health Organisation (WHO) if five or more cases from the same region are reported then it is called an outbreak. But for precautionary measures we have declared it an outbreak and started rigorous vaccination in the region,” said Dr Wavare.

Meanwhile, measles outbreak in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has now seen an increase in cases. As per the state health department, PCMC now has 15 cases, 369 suspected cases and two outbreak clusters.

Till Thursday, Maharashtra has reported at least 1,038 confirmed children with measles infection with over 15,986 suspected cases. However, as opposed to earlier, these cases have seen a spread to 18 districts and municipal corporations across Maharashtra. There are now 128 clusters in Maharashtra that have reported the cases. Also, 20 deaths due to measles have been reported so far, confirmed the health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of these 20 deaths, 14 are from Mumbai, 3 from Bhiwandi, 2 from Thane Municipal Corporation and 1 from Vasai-Virar.