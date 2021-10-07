Two men booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver in road rage incident

Two men, travelling in a car, intercepted a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus driver and abused and assaulted him, claiming that the bus rammed their car while moving to the right into a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor on the Pune-Satara road.

According to the Sahakarnagar police, Sudhir Kagade ( 37), the bus driver has lodged a complaint in this regard.

Kagade said that he had stopped his bus on the BRT route at Ahilya Devi chowk when he was accosted by the accused. They reprimanded him for rash and negligent driving and abused him. Later they assaulted him with a sharp object and fled.

Assistant police inspector Kiran Madane said that two accused had been booked in the case.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant, or with intent to prevent or deter that person or any other public servant from discharging his duty as such public servant ), 504( intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence) and 34 ( common intention).