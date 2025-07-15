Search
Two men die of electrocution near Bremen Chowk in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Two young men died after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire from an exposed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) distribution box (DP) near Bremen Chowk in Aundh, late on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Chintaman Kshirsagar (29), an autorickshaw driver and resident of Kasturba Gandhi Vasahat in Aundh, and Saurabh Vijay Nikalje (27), a private company employee from Kothrud.

According to police, the incident occurred near a public toilet adjacent to the MSEDCL DP. Local residents found the two men lying unconscious at the site and alerted the police control room. Police teams arrived promptly and, with assistance from MSEDCL personnel, disconnected the power supply before retrieving the bodies.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene. Their bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination, and their families were informed.

Vinod Kshirsagar had been reported missing by his mother on the night of July 13 after he failed to return home. Saurabh Nikalje was reportedly on his way home when the incident occurred.

Speaking to the media, Ulhas Kadam, Senior Police Inspector at Chaturshringi Police Station, said, “Prima facie, it appears they accidentally came in contact with the MSEDCL distribution box and died due to electrocution. We have registered an accidental death report, and an investigation is going on”

