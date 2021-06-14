Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two men rob 8.74 lakh from petrol pump worker

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Two men on a two-wheeler allegedly robbed a petrol pump worker in Hadapsar and stole 8,74,250 cash from him on Monday afternoon.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Balasaheb Pandhri Ambhore (36), a resident of Udyognagar area of Handewadi in Hadapsar.

Around 1:15pm on Monday, the man was heading towards an underground road in Kalepadal area for Hadapsar when two men on an Activa bike arrived from the opposite direction on underground road, according to the complaint.

The two men had covered their faces using a white cloth each, according to the complaint.

They blocked the man’s way, forcing him to stop, and threatened him with a sickle. One of them threw a sickle at him while the other snatched the white bag in Ambhore’s possession and took out the cash. The men dropped the bag and fled with the cash, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 397, 341, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act, and Section 37(1)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.

