Two minors detained in Pune for stealing phone of US national

Yerwada police detained two minors for stealing a mobile phone of a USA national, said officials. The minors have confessed to police about the theft. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 5:30 pm at Shastri Nagar chowk.

Police said the victim Emon Doran, a USA national, was walking along roadside on Saturday, when unidentified motorcycle rider snatched the mobile phone from his hand and fled from the spot.

Considering the gravity of the situation, police detained two minors within 12 hours of the incident.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Shelke of the Yerwada police station said, a team of police analysed all CCTV footage in order to ascertain the identity of the accused after which they detained two minors.

The minors have confessed to police about the theft and police have recovered the stolen phone worth ₹30,000 and handed over to Doran.

A case has been registered at Yerwada police station under sections 304(2), 3(5) of the BNS.