Two minors held for opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations

Crime Branch unit 3 of the Pune police arrested two minors for allegedly opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations at Ganesh Colony in Hingne Khurd on August 19.

Shubham Jayraj More (23), a resident of Sinhagad road was injured, when a group of 7-10 persons assaulted him with weapons, in which two minors open fired at him, due to previous enmity during Dahi Handi celebrations.

Both minors are 17- year-old school dropouts and were held on Thursday from Wadgaon bridge. The police received a tip-off and arrested them.

Anita More senior police inspector said, “We have arrested one minor who actually fired two rounds of bullets at Sinhgaad road during Dahi Handi celebrations. However, involvement of other minor in this case is under investigation.’’

As per police, the minor is a habitual offender and has 10 cases registered, of which six are of attempted murder.

Earlier, the police had arrested on record criminal Chetan Dhebe and his nine accomplices on August 21, in this case.

Sinhagad road police have registered a case of attempt to murder, rioting, assault, causing grievous hurt and other charges . Police have also recovered one pistol from them worth ₹30,000

