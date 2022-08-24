Two money lenders from Pune held for forcing man to flee home

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of extorting money from a 30-year-old man under the Anti Money Laundering Act.

The victim had borrowed ₹5 lakh from the accused identified as Rahul Balkrushna Kondre and Vijay Ganpat Kumbharkar between 8 to 10 per cent interest. The duo recovered the principal amount with interest from the man and despite returning the sum, the duo had forced him to sign a notarised agreement wherein he had agreed to sell his three flats to the accused. The duo mentally tortured him due to which he left the house on September 3, 2021, and a missing complaint was lodged at Sinhagad police station in the aftermath, investigators said.

Even after the victim went missing, the moneylenders pestered the family members by continuously visiting the house and demanding ₹5 lakh from them. A complaint was lodged by the family members against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 386, 387,452, 504, 506 and section 34 at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Wednesday after which they were arrested.

Police inspector Balaji Pandhare, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused went to the house of the victim and threatened to kill the family members if they did not pay ₹5 lakh to each of them. A complaint was lodged after which we immediately arrested them.”