    Two more arrested in Market Yard firing case; Anti-Extortion squad seizes Pistol and Bike

    A case was registered at Market Yard Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Arms Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 6:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The anti-extortion cell of the Pune Police has arrested two accused involved in a firing incident in Market Yard and seized a foreign-made pistol, live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime, police said on Sunday

    Police said the accused, identified as Sahil Chavan and Balaji Umap, allegedly opened fire at a man named Mojesh Shekhapure following an old dispute. The firing was carried out with the intention of killing the victim during the early hours of Saturday.

    Following the incident, a case was registered at Market Yard Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Arms Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

    Considering the seriousness of the crime, the anti-extortion cell launched a search operation for the accused. During the investigation, police received confidential information that the two suspects were hiding near the back side of Jogeshwari Vihar, close to the Nanded City gate in Pune.

    On Saturday evening, acting on the tip-off, a team led by SPI Vishwajit Kaigade surrounded the area and conducted a raid. The police team swiftly apprehended the accused before they could escape. A foreign-made pistol and live cartridges used in the firing were recovered from their possession.

    During interrogation, police also recovered the scooter used in the crime. Officials said further questioning has revealed the involvement of other suspects in the case.

    The arrested accused have been medically examined and handed over to investigators at Market Yard Police Station for further investigation.

