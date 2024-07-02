 Two more arrests in Pune drugs party case  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two more arrests in Pune drugs party case 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 02, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Aryan Patil from Lakshar area and Akshay Swami from Keshavnagar area

Two individuals from Pune were arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly supplying drugs at late late-night party organized at the L3 bar on Ferguson College Road, officials said. 

As per information, both the accused were produced in the court on Sunday and the court granted them police custody till 3 July.  (HT PHOTO)
As per information, both the accused were produced in the court on Sunday and the court granted them police custody till 3 July.  (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Aryan Patil from Lakshar area and Akshay Swami from Keshavnagar area. As per information, both the accused were produced in the court on Sunday and the court granted them police custody till 3 July. 

According to police, during the analysis of the CCTV footage from L3 Bar, it is seen that earlier arrested Abhishekh Sonawane handed over drugs to Aryan Patil and Patil provided it to the other individual present in the party. Police said Swami was also involved in a drug exchange between the accused at the parking lot of the L3 bar. 

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals arrested in the case has now gone up to 15. 

In a viral video in the L3 bar, earlier arrested Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra were earlier arrested for inhaling drug-like substances. During police interrogation, they confessed that they consumed MD drugs at the late-night party.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Two more arrests in Pune drugs party case 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On