Two more arrests in Pune drugs party case 

Two individuals from Pune were arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly supplying drugs at late late-night party organized at the L3 bar on Ferguson College Road, officials said. As per information, both the accused were produced in the court on Sunday and the court granted them police custody till 3 July. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Aryan Patil from Lakshar area and Akshay Swami from Keshavnagar area. As per information, both the accused were produced in the court on Sunday and the court granted them police custody till 3 July.

According to police, during the analysis of the CCTV footage from L3 Bar, it is seen that earlier arrested Abhishekh Sonawane handed over drugs to Aryan Patil and Patil provided it to the other individual present in the party. Police said Swami was also involved in a drug exchange between the accused at the parking lot of the L3 bar.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals arrested in the case has now gone up to 15.

In a viral video in the L3 bar, earlier arrested Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra were earlier arrested for inhaling drug-like substances. During police interrogation, they confessed that they consumed MD drugs at the late-night party.