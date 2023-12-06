Two more cops dismissed in Lalit Patil case

Pune: Two staff of the Pune police department, who were earlier suspended in drug dealer Lalit Patil escape case, were dismissed on Wednesday, said officials.

The accused cops have been identified as Mohini Avinash Dongare who was working as sub-inspector and Ramesh Janardan Kale posted as assistant inspector with Court Company.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rohidas Pawar said, “Dongare and Kale, of Court Company, are dismissed from the government service as per order dated December 5.”

The duo was deputed on morning shift duty on October 2 at ward number 16 of the Sassoon General Hospital. Their dismissal were made on charges of criminal negligence while discharging their duty at the hospital on October 2 when Patil escaped before being rearrested after a few days.

The two were deputed at the state-run hospital’s ward number 16 where Patil was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and hernia. In the case, Pune city police have so far suspended nine police personnel and dismissed four cops.

On November 20, Natharam Bharat Kale working as police naik and constable Amit Suresh Jadhav were also dismissed from the government service.