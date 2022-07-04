Two NDRF teams in Konkan, five in Mumbai

Pune: In view of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in parts of Maharashtra and the ongoing rains, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the Konkan region, five in Mumbai and one sent to Nagpur.

According to NDRF officials, one team has been positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri on Monday while another has been deployed at Mahad, Raigad since Tuesday. Five teams have been kept on alert in Mumbai and another team at Nagpur.

“In consultation with local administration, NDRF teams have been deployed as follows - 5 teams in Mumbai, 1 team Nagpur, 1 team at Chiplun, Ratnagiri and 1 team at Mahad Raigad,” said Pavan Dev Gaur, deputy commandant, 5th NDRF Battalion, Pune, in a text message.

Many parts of Konkan, including Ratnagiri and Raigad, received heavy rains on Monday, resulting in water levels of some rivers such as Vaishishti going up.

As per IMD forecast, parts of central Maharashtra and Konkan will receive heavy rains on July 7 and July 8 with weather department urging citizens to be “Alert”. Weather department has also reported that rains are likely to intensify in Pune city from July 5 evening.

