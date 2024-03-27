Two nurses at Aundh district hospital suspended for wrong blood transfusion

The administration of Aundh District Hospital (ADH) on Tuesday suspended two nurses for wrong blood transfusion to two patients. The incident had taken place on March 23. Two patients Dattu Sonaji Sonawane (58), and Dagdu Kamble(73) admitted at ward number 204 of ADH were administered the wrong blood type. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision was taken following a preliminary enquiry initiated by the hospital administration which allegedly found both the nurses on duty guilty, said officials.

The patient Sonawane required blood from the ‘A positive’ group and was given ‘B positive’ blood and Kamble who required blood from the ‘B positive’ group and was given ‘A positive’ blood.

Following the wrong blood group transfusion the conditions of both the patients had deteriorated and were admitted in the ICU for further medical management.

The patients’ kin had launched a complaint with police and ADH administration seeking action against the nurse and hospital staff for the wrong blood group transfusion.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said that the suspension was necessary to ensure that such an error does not occur again in the future.

“Both the nurses were on duty during the transfusion and the nurse who administered the blood was on the phone call during the procedure,” he said.

Dr Yempalay, said, the action has been taken as per the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and further inquiry will be conducted by the deputy director of health services, Pune region.

“The nurses have been transferred to rural hospitals in Jejuri and Shirur till the investigations are completed. They won’t be allowed to work till the inquiry is completed,” he said.

The health condition of both the patients has improved and Sonawane has been shifted from the ICU to the general ward. The condition of Kamble has also improved and he will be shifted to the general ward in a couple of days, informed the officials.

Hoax call to inquire about action

Following the news of investigations initiated in the alleged wrong blood transfusion and the nurses being suspended, Dr Yempalay and other staff in the ADH on Tuesday received multiple hoax calls.

The person on the call claimed to be calling from the health secretary and health minister’s office and inquired about the details of action taken against the nurses. The caller also inquired on what grounds and provisions of law the suspension decision was taken. However, the officials have not filed any complaints in this regard.