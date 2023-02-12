Two private money lenders booked for harassment

The Anti-extortion squad of Pune police booked two money lenders in two different cases for lending money at high interest rates and threatening, harassing the complainant, said officials on Saturday.

In the Budhwar Peth case,accused Ravindra Kambale and two aides have been booked for lending money at high interest rates and threatening, harassing the cloth merchant. According to the complainant, he had borrowed ₹7,00,000 from Kambale and two others.The complainant had paid ₹13,62,000 including the interest rate. Even after that, the accused demanded more ₹1,35,000 from the complainant. The complaint also mentioned that the accused threatened him and his family as he failed to pay the remaining amount.

A case under sections 384,386,504,506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at Vishrambaug police station.

In another case, police arrested illegal private money lender Anand Parshuram Dhotre (35) from New Kopre.

According to the complainant, he had borrowed ₹8 lakh from the accused with 10% interest rate. Against which the complainant had kept his flat in Dhayari as a mortgage.

The complainant mentioned that he had repaid ₹14,70,000 but even after that accused Dhotre repeatedly demanded ₹11 lakh more and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the remaining amount.

A case under 386,387 of IPC has been registered at Uttam Nagar police station.