Home / Cities / Pune News / Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of 40 lakh
pune news

Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of 40 lakh

PUNE: Two realtors from Pune were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for allegedly duping a man of ₹40,00,000 after promising a flat and a house to him along with the ownership of the land
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:08 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Two realtors from Pune were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for allegedly duping a man of 40,00,000 after promising a flat and a house to him along with the ownership of the land.

The arrested were identified as Vaibhav Pandurang Tawaare (29) of Gadital area of Hadapsar and Amit Lakshman Shendage (27) of Malwadi area. The police are on a lookout for another person in the case.

A complaint was lodged by Aniruddha Ghodake (31) of Phursungi who took loans and paid 40,00,000 to the arrested men’s company between October 2018 and 2021. However, the house and the flat that he was promised was not delivered to him.

The complainant submitted that a construction company run by the two had attached a pamphlet along with a newspaper that advertised ownership of land and built bungalow in a project called Gokul Park in Manjari area of Haveli for 40 lakh under a national scheme. He submitted proof of money transfer from his account to the account of the company run by the two.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over 26k vaccinated, 2,100 new Covid cases reported in Pune district

Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”

Wedding halls in Pune see cancellation of bookings due to Covid restrictions

Owners, managers of four restaurants in Koregaon Park booked for flouting Covid norms

A case under Sections 420, 406, 504, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against the three. Assistant police inspector MD Patil of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP