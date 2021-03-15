Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of 40 lakh

PUNE: Two realtors from Pune were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for allegedly duping a man of ₹40,00,000 after promising a flat and a house to him along with the ownership of the land.

The arrested were identified as Vaibhav Pandurang Tawaare (29) of Gadital area of Hadapsar and Amit Lakshman Shendage (27) of Malwadi area. The police are on a lookout for another person in the case.

A complaint was lodged by Aniruddha Ghodake (31) of Phursungi who took loans and paid ₹40,00,000 to the arrested men’s company between October 2018 and 2021. However, the house and the flat that he was promised was not delivered to him.

The complainant submitted that a construction company run by the two had attached a pamphlet along with a newspaper that advertised ownership of land and built bungalow in a project called Gokul Park in Manjari area of Haveli for ₹40 lakh under a national scheme. He submitted proof of money transfer from his account to the account of the company run by the two.

A case under Sections 420, 406, 504, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against the three. Assistant police inspector MD Patil of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.