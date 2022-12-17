Two receive minor injuries in fire in Pune cushion-foam factory

Two persons sustained minor injuries in an explosion in a factory in Wadhu Budruk area of Pune on Saturday, fire brigade officials confirmed.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the factory that manufactures cushions and foam material and had at least 50 LPG cylinders (47.5kg) and 4 cylinders (19kg) on the premises. As gas started leaking almost eight cylinders were exploded and fire spread rapidly, officials said.

According to officials, the fire brigade department got a call at 12.30 pm.

Vijay Mahajan, fire officer at Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said, “Considering gravity of the fire we have roped fire tenders from PMRADA, Pune, Shirur, Alandi and Ranjangaon MIDC fire stations. At least nine fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze.”

“Two persons received minor injuries in the fire, which was doused soon after. The injured persons have been admitted in the hospital,” the official added.

Fire brigade officials stated that the fire spread immediately over the one-acre area due to the highly inflammable material present inside the company. An entire manufacturing plant was gutted in the fire.

At least 50 firemen were deployed and doused the dire in five hours.

