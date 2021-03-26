Home / Cities / Pune News / Two senior citizens killed in separate accidents
pune news

Two senior citizens killed in separate accidents

Two senior citizens were killed in two separate road accidents in Pune on Thursday evening
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:02 PM IST
HT Image

Two senior citizens were killed in two separate road accidents in Pune on Thursday evening. Both the cases were of hit-and-run and occurred within two hours of each other, according to the police.

In one incident, Mahadev Hambir Kamble (59), a resident of Bopodi was crossing the road on foot when a dumper truck rammed into him along the Elphinston road in Bopodi.

In another incident, Uttam Bhojaji Ramkhanbe (70), a resident of Wagholi was also crossing the road Gade Vasti area of Wagholi when he was run over by an unidentified vehicle.

The first incident happened around 5:30pm when the deceased was walking to his mother’s house to visit her, according to a complaint lodged by his 21-year-old relative.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) along with Khadki police station.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune dist sees 7,147 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

18-year old attacked after refusing to give money for drugs

Bharat Bandh fails to evoke any response in Pune

Space reserved for amenities used for garbage dumping on Baner-Pashan link road

Assistant police inspector Prema Patil of Khadki police station is investigating the case.

In the second incident, the type of vehicle could not be verified as the vehicle fled the spot immediately after the incident around 7:30pm.

A case under Sections 279, 3049a, 338 of IPC and 184, 134, 119/177 of MVA was registered at the Lonikand police station in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP