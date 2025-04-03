Menu Explore
Two students killed in bike crash at Paud Phata flyover

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 08:12 AM IST

According to police, the duo was travelling towards Paud when they lost control of the bike and collided with the flyover’s boundary wall

A tragic accident at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar flyover near Paud Phata in Kothurd claimed the lives of two management college students when their speeding two-wheeler crashed into the bridge’s railing at around 3:15 am on Monday.

Police investigation revealed that both deceased were not wearing helmets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police investigation revealed that both deceased were not wearing helmets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Sarvesh Gopal Patil (20) and Pushkar Sudhakar Choudhary (19), both residents of Turak Gurhada village in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the duo was travelling towards Paud when they lost control of the bike and collided with the flyover’s boundary wall.

Police investigation revealed that both deceased were not wearing helmets.

Police constable Nishad Konde has filed a complaint regarding the incident at Kothrud police station, and the case is currently under investigation by police sub-inspector Rajkumar Adagale.

Follow Us On