Two vehicle thieves held in Pimpri-Chinchwad; 51 two-wheelers recovered

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch has arrested two vehicle thieves involved in stealing 200 two-wheelers. They have also recovered 51 two-wheelers worth ₹36 lakh from their possession.

According to the investigators, the accused have been carrying out the crime in different parts of the city and the district.

The arrested have been identified as Shankar Bhimrao Jagle (20), a resident of Hargude Vasti and Santosh Shivam Ghare ( 39).

Earlier, Jagle has been booked for carrying out theft and has been absconding in the case.

Police sub-inspector Mangesh Bhange, the investigating officer in the case said, “CCTV footage of more than 450 spots were checked and verified during the investigation and information that the duo were not locals helped the police crack the case.”

According to Bhange, Ghare was involved in a two-wheeler theft crime in 2017 and used the master key to steal the two-wheelers.

“We have recovered 51 bikes worth ₹36 lakh from their possession. The thefts have been carried out in Pune city, Pimpri, Lonavla, Talegaon Dabhade and Maval. The duo sold the two-wheelers for somewhere between ₹15,000-20,000 and used the money for parties and merrymaking. We are interrogating them and they have confessed to the involved in a large number of vehicle thefts,” he said.

