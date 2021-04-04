Home / Cities / Pune News / Two women among three arrested for murder
pune news

Two women among three arrested for murder

The Crime branch unit IV officials have arrested three persons including two women in connection with the brutal murder of a criminal in Lohegaon
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
HT Image

The Crime branch unit IV officials have arrested three persons including two women in connection with the brutal murder of a criminal in Lohegaon.

Acting on the information that a woman and two of the assailants were escaping in a white swift car engraved with a slogan ‘lady don’, a team of crime branch officials under police inspector Rajnish Nirmal reached the spot and apprehended the accused.

The woman identified as Shabnam Hanif Shaikh, Mohammad Hussain Mohammad Sharif Qureshi and Saleem Murtiza Shaikh, all residents of Lohegaon were arrested in connection with the murder, Nirmal said.

According to Nirmal, the accused collaborated and killed another person identified as Sumit Jagtap.

Shabnam had a previous enmity with the deceased and settled scores with him by taking help of the other two accused in murdering him.

The fourth accused identified as Sunny Gade is still at large and will be arrested soon, he said.

A murder related case has been lodged at Vimantal police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP