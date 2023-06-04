Two workers killed as wall collapses at construction site in Charholi

Two construction workers were killed after a wall collapsed on them as they were working in a pit at a construction site at Charholi near Pimpri-Chinchwad.

At the time of the incident, seven to eight workers were working in the pit. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred on Friday at around 5 pm, raising concerns about safety standards at the construction sites.

The victims have been identified as Shyamsundar Shekhwaniya and Surendrakumar Rai. At the time of the incident, seven to eight workers were working in the pit. When parts of the wall collapsed, others somehow managed to escape but two workers were trapped and killed due to the wall collapsing on them.

Local authorities and emergency services were notified immediately, and a rescue operation was initiated to extricate both workers from beneath the debris. Despite the rescue team’s best efforts, both succumbed to their injuries.

Following the incident, officials from the local administration and police arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the wall collapse. Preliminary findings suggest that part of the wall collapsed due to debris at the foot of the structure. However, an extensive investigation is ongoing to determine the specific circumstances that led to the disaster.

Labour unions and activists are urging the authorities to conduct thorough inspections of ongoing projects to ensure compliance with safety regulations and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Macchindra Pandit, senior police inspector at Dighi police station said, “We have booked the developer and safety supervisor of the construction site for the negligence of the safety and security of the labourers at the construction site.”

A case has been registered at Dighi police station under IPC sections 304 (2),34 and further investigation is underway.