Two-wheelers damaged due to tree falling in Katraj

Heavy rains in Pune led to a major incident of tree falling in Katraj where 22 two-wheeler vehicles were damaged.

According to fire brigade chief Prashant Ranpise, a large tree fell near Chowgule industry in the Katraj area around 3.30pm. As many as 22 two-wheeler vehicles have been damaged in this incident while nobody was injured.

Fire department officials said work was underway to remove the tree that fell on the bikes and the total damage was being assessed.

Ranpise said “There were 14 incidents of major tree branches falling onto the roads and one incident of a tree fall today. No casualties were reported in the accident and no one was injured in the accident,” he said.

A team comprising fire officer Subhash Jadhav, Tandel Ramdas Shinde, driver Gogavale as well as Jawan Mahadev Mangde, Pankaj Ingwale, Prasad Kadam and Devdoot Jawan Nilesh Tagunde, Shrikant Waghmode, Avinash Lande carried out the operation to remove the tree in Katraj.

As many as nine incidents of tree falling have been reported in different parts of Pune city due to heavy rains since Thursday. The first incident of tree branch falling took place opposite Chaturshringi police station on University road and similar incidents were reported at Laxminagar, Parvati and Prabhat Road lane no 3.

In other cases, trees fell opposite Shinde High School in Sahakar Nagar, near Shell Petrol Pump on Senapati Bapat Road, Ideal Colony and Bhusari Colony in Kothrud, near hotel Lajjat in Sadashiv peth, and Royal Society in Khadki.

The fire brigade officials have issued an advisory to commuters to remain vigilant while riding on the city roads during heavy downpour.