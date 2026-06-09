UCI backs Pune Grand Tour’s bid to become world’s fourth Grand Tour

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has pledged support for the development of the Pune Grand Tour (PGT), backing organisers’ ambition to establish it as the world’s fourth Grand Tour.

During the 90-minute presentation, Dudi traced the race’s development from its conception in mid-2025 to its execution six months later. (HT)

At a presentation before the UCI management committee in Lake Garda, Italy, the world governing body for cycling praised the inaugural edition of the race and endorsed its long-term vision.

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UCI president David Lappartient assured organisers of the body’s support for the event’s growth, including sharing expertise in urban mobility planning and strengthening grassroots cycling programmes in India.

A delegation comprising Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) secretary general Maninder Pal Singh and Bajaj Auto director Abhinav Bindra was invited to present the future roadmap of the Pune Grand Tour, whose inaugural edition was held in January 2026.

Commenting on the development, Dudi said, “The UCI Management Committee had approved the upgrade of the Pune Grand Tour to UCI 2.1 status, a significant step in the race’s international recognition. UCI 2.1 status is a Class 1 stage-race classification that allows participation by a higher proportion of elite UCI WorldTeams, offers more ranking points and prize money, and requires stricter organisational standards.”

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{{^usCountry}} During the 90-minute presentation, Dudi traced the race’s development from its conception in mid-2025 to its execution six months later. He said more than 1,200 engineers and over 10,000 workers were involved in upgrading more than 400km of roads across Pune district to meet UCI standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the 90-minute presentation, Dudi traced the race’s development from its conception in mid-2025 to its execution six months later. He said more than 1,200 engineers and over 10,000 workers were involved in upgrading more than 400km of roads across Pune district to meet UCI standards. {{/usCountry}}

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The Pune district collector credited chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for their support in bringing the event to fruition.

Maninder Pal Singh outlined the CFI’s plans to build on recent progress in track cycling and to create a pathway to secure cycling medals at the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Bindra reiterated Bajaj Auto’s commitment to supporting the Pune Grand Tour and promoting grassroots cycling and community sports initiatives.

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During the event, Lappartient also announced that he would attend next year’s race.