Ujani reservoir to go under eco-restoration

Ujani reservoir in Solapur, a critical man-made wetland on the Bhima River, will soon be a part of an eco-restoration and fisheries development project launched by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) under its Wetland Restoration and Fisheries Development Programme. It is being supported by Cipla Foundation, which recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state Water Resources department. To help fishermen distinguish between different fish species, workshops will be organised soon. After the removal of invasive species, we will reintroduce local species into the wetland area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The project will start in the catchment of the reservoir, an area recognised as a home to migratory birds, where it will address threats from invasive species such as water hyacinth, tilapia, African catfish and suckermouth catfish, which are harming native biodiversity and fishing livelihoods. BNHS will work to remove these species, restore habitats, and promote sustainable native fish farming.

Unnimesh Karwate, a conservationist who is leading the project, said, “To catch invasive fish species, we will organise local fishermen into groups and carry out coordinated fishing. Any local fish that get caught will be released back into the water. To help fishermen distinguish between different fish species, workshops will be organised soon. After the removal of invasive species, we will reintroduce local species into the wetland area.”