Unaided junior colleges in Pune struggle to survive due to low number of admissions

PUNE: Following the completion of regular, special and first-come-first-serve (FCFS) rounds for Class 11 online admissions for this academic year, a total 39,663 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total 90,452 students registered this year for the admission process out of which 73,662 were admitted. This in turn adversely impacted junior college teachers not on the payroll as they now face uncertainty regarding employment. The teachers have alleged that some non-aided colleges have even started removing extra staff as there have been very few admissions done this academic year.

While this year, the Class 10 passing percentage rose 4.65% than that in 2020 to reach 99.95%, student registration remained low as compared to the seats available namely 113,325. As reported by HT earlier, many students opted for a break from Class 11 admissions resulting in a larger number of seats remaining vacant. There were hardly any admissions in several colleges, especially unaided junior colleges. Hence, the administration of these colleges/institutions decided to close down Class 11 divisions and ultimately pare down faculty staff. Already due to the Covid-19 pandemic, faculties have had to choose alternate sources of income with some returning to their villages, others doing odd jobs, and still others doing healthcare-related jobs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Santosh Fasage, secretary of the Junior College Teachers Association, Maharashtra state, said, “The low number of Class 11 admissions this year has drastically impacted junior college faculties as most colleges, apart from prominent ones, did not get enough admissions. And now many of the faculties have been removed from work or have not been given salaries as there are no students to teach. During the Covid lockdown period, our faculties worked at petrol pumps, hotels and did all kinds of odd jobs to support their families. Now when the colleges are finally reopening, there are not enough Class 11 students to teach and the faculties are losing their jobs.”

Kishore Jaybhay, a faculty who recently lost his job, said, “I was working in a junior college for the last seven years but this year, only 35 admissions were carried out in the college. With only one division required to accommodate these students, we are removed from our jobs and am now working at a tax consultant’s office since the last month.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}