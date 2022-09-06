Undertrial undergoing treatment at Sassoon hospital attacked

A group of three to four unidentified assailants attempted to attack Tushar Hambir, an undertrial facing murder charges, when he was brought to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for treatment on Monday.

Police officials said that Hambir, who is linked to Hindu Rashtra Sena, was admitted in Sassoon hospital on August 25 and undergoing medical treatment. Previously too he was attacked by a group of people, officials said.

In the latest incident, on September 5 at around 9:30 pm, a group of three to four people entered in a ward where Hambir was admitted with sickle and tried to attack him. However, policemen deployed in the ward managed to save Hambir, during which one policeman was seriously injured. Assailants fled from the spot.

Earlier in 2019, 14 inmates allegedly assaulted Hambir, a prison officer and a constable at Yerawada jail. In another incident, Hambir was attacked with bricks and nails by another undertrial inmate Shahrukh at Yerawada prison.

Deputy commissioner of police Sagar Patil, senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of Bundgarden police station rushed to the spot. However police refused to say anything on it and is likely to conduct a press conference to share more details about this incident.