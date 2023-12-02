Unhealthy lifestyle increases colon cancer risk among young adults: Doctors

While city doctors have observed a rise in colorectal cancer in recent cases, there has been a decline in death rate. Of the 100 patients diagnosed with tumours at city hospitals in a month, the most common cancer is head and neck, followed by breast cancer while large intestine (colon) tops in the list of remaining cases.

According to WHO, colon cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doctors state that around 10% to 15% of tumour patients have colorectal cancer as compared to around 5% to 7% in the previous months with rise in cases among patients in their twenties and thirties.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Their observation has found that bad diet is associated with colorectal cancer cases, while consuming fibre and nutrients like calcium decreases the risk.

“Colon cancer often arises due to DNA mutations in colon or rectal cells, leading to uncontrolled growth. While the exact cause isn’t pinpointed, factors like diet, tobacco and smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption are strongly linked to increased risk. Additionally, certain hereditary syndromes or a family history heighten the likelihood of developing the disease,” said Dr Snita Sinukumar, consultant oncologist, Jehangir Hospital, adding that timely detection and treatment have helped in drop in death rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to WHO, colon cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Dr Sinukumar said colon cancer can often manifest insidiously with symptoms such as blood in stools or constipation. These symptoms are frequently misdiagnosed as haemorrhoids (piles).

“Recognising the potential for colon cancer and conducting timely endoscopy tests and biopsies are essential for early detection and effective treatment,” she said.

Dr Sujay Hegde, consultant oncologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “The incidence of colorectal cancer has increased in urban cities, including Pune. The first reason is we have a large elderly population, and its subgroup always remain vulnerable to develop colorectal cancer due to the increased age. The second and significant reason is the diet which has dominantly become westernised. A lot of processed food with red meat is a risk factor for this cancer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, “The public health department does not conduct screening for colorectal cancer. Some of the risk factors associated with early-onset disease are body weight, lack of physical activity, high consumption of processed meat and red meat, and very high alcohol consumption.”