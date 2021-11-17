Unions oppose parking charges for commercial vehicles at APMC Pune

Pune In a bid to monitor unwanted vehicles and effective parking management, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune has implemented parking fees at Marketyard for three-wheeler and tempos at Rs50 and Rs100 respectively from November 16.

Many traders, middlemen, tempo drivers and worker associations have opposed the decision and given an ultimatum till November 19 to withdraw the new charges or will call for market closure strike from November 21.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held by the APMC chairman Madhukant Garad with various Marketyard organisations and unions over parking fees for traders’ vehicles. In the meeting members from different organisations opposed to charge any fees for parking of vehicles. After the meeting, all the unions unanimously decided to go on an indefinite strike from November 21, if the parking fees decision is not withdrawn.

“In the meeting it was decided to charge ₹50 for three wheelers and ₹100 for other commercial vehicles for two hours which bring various types of goods to the market. There were several unwanted vehicles roaming around the market regularly and also it was found that some people were illegally taking parking charges from vehicles. So, to stop the illegal practice, we have started parking charges through a contractor for the commercial vehicles. However, after the opposition from the organisations, we have decided to reduce the parking fees and increase its timing,” said Garad.

Vilas Bhujbal, leader of the association of traders and commission agents at the Marketyard said, “The parking charges decided by the APMC are too high and not affordable to traders, middlemen, workers, tempo or any other commercial vehicle drivers. For two hours ₹50 and ₹100 are charged, which a tempo driver earns after one trip. Hence, to pay that as parking charge is unfair. So, we have decided to go on strike if this decision is not taken back till November 21.”